Adani-Hindenburg row: France's TotalEnergies incurs massive loss amid stock rout
Following the release of the explosive Hindenburg report, the oil major had put a multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with Adani on hold.
As the Adani-Hindenburg row continues, French energy giant TotalEnergies SE has reportedly seen its assets decline by ₹1.55 lakh crore. The company - which owns about a fifth of Adani Green - has also missed out on investment gains to the tune of ₹30,000 crore. Following the release of the explosive Hindenburg report, the oil major had also put a multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with Adani on hold.
