Adani-Hindenburg row: France's TotalEnergies incurs massive loss amid stock rout

According to reports, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne had told analysts in September last year that any appreciation in the value of AGEL would be a ‘source of potential cash’. The company had indicated no immediate plans to cut its holdings, with Pouyanne hinting that any minor reduction would only be to recoup part of the initial investment. And as the Adani Group continued to perform well, the French giant found itself sitting on an investment profit of over ₹30,000 crore in the last three months of 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}