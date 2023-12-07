Adani-Hindenburg saga: Sebi issues show-cause notices to FPIs
Summary
New Delhi: The stock market regulator has issued show-cause notices to about a dozen foreign investors that owned big chunks of Adani group companies as it seeks to lift the veil on their true ownership, two people aware of the matter said. The notices charge the investors with failing to maintain and disclose information about their ultimate beneficiaries.