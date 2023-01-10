Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel's Haifa Port

Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel's Haifa Port

1 min read . 07:18 PM ISTAri Rabinovitch, Reuters
Israel has been selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to bring down costs and cut above-average waiting times for vessels to unload

A consortium led by Adani Group has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for $1.15 billion, Israel's Finance Ministry said today

JERUSALEM :A consortium led by Adani Group has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The sale of one Israel's main seaports has taken five years and marks the culmination of a nearly two-decade reform of an underperforming sector plagued for years by labour strikes.

The country has been selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to bring down costs and cut above-average waiting times for vessels to unload.

About 99% of all goods move in and out of Israel by sea and port upgrades are needed to maintain economic growth.

Israel announced in July it would sell the port in Haifa, a major trade hub on the Mediterranean, to winning bidders Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot.

China's Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) last year opened a new port across the bay in Haifa.

The entry of SIPG and the Adani-led group promises to boost Israel's standing as a regional trade hub.

