Adani-owned Ambuja Cements receives NCLT nod for Sanghi Industries merger — Details here

Indian corporate judicial body, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on Monday, 9 February 2026, approved the proposed merger between Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements and Sanghi Industries, according to an exchange filing.

The NSE filing showed, Ambuja Cement received the NCLT tribunal order from the judicial body's Ahmedabad bench, sanctioning the merger between the two firms and their shareholders.

“We would like to inform you that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (“NCLT Ahmedabad”) has today, i.e. February 9, 2026, pronounced the order sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement between Sanghi Industries Limited (“Transferor Company”) and Ambuja Cements Limited (“Transferee Company”) and their respective shareholders,” the company informed the exchange on Monday.

The filing also showed that the appointed date of the merger scheme is 1 April 2024, and the agreement will be effective after the completion of the steps mentioned in the scheme.

“The Appointed Date of the Scheme is April 1, 2024. It will be effective upon completion of the steps, as laid out in the Scheme. We will update the exchanges once the Scheme becomes effective,” the company said.