Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport raises $750 mn from Apollo

This issuance by MIAL, which is a strategic asset in the Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL), marks the first step in its capital management plan, the company said. AAHL will continue to diversify the sources of financing through access to different pools of capital. CSMIA has a rich history of over 90 years and has been a gateway to Mumbai for the rest of India and the world. It is one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports and the second largest airport in the country. It forms a part of an airport network of eight airport assets under Adani Airport Holdings Limited. MIAL also owns 74% stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited, the greenfield airport being developed in Suburban Mumbai, which when operational will be the “twin airport" servicing passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Recently, the Navi Mumbai Airport announced financial closure of the entire debt requirement of Rs12,770 crore with State Bank of India.