Adani’s $108 billion crisis shakes investors’ faith

His ascent thereafter coincided with the rise of Modi, who was elected Gujarat’s chief minister in 2001. Their ties were cemented when Adani defended Modi after the latter was accused of failing to prevent one of India’s worst sectarian riots that killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, the following year. The charges, consistently denied by Modi, were later dismissed by the nation’s top court. The businessman then helped found a biannual Vibrant Gujarat forum that helped burnish Modi’s image as a dynamic development-focused leader who got things done. In a highlight of the friendship, Modi attended a party Adani threw for the wedding of his son Karan in 2013, a year before Modi was elected as India’s prime minister.