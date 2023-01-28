Adani’s detailed Hindenburg reply now said to be post-share sale

Adani’s detailed Hindenburg reply now said to be post-share sale2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- The group has prepared a response of more than 100 pages and and is also seeking legal advice on when to release it, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private
Adani Group will release a detailed response to allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research only after the completion of a new share sale that’s set to conclude on Jan. 31, according to people familiar with the matter.
