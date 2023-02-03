Adani airport work may need new funding after FPO fiasco
- On 1 February, Adani Enterprises Ltd’s board scrapped its ₹20,000-crore FPO in the best interests of investors following the massive selloff in all group company stocks after a report by short seller based in the US alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulations by Adani companies
NEW DELHI : The withdrawal of the follow-on public offering (FPO) by the Adani Group will impact its airport upgradation plans, since over one-fourth of the proceeds was intended for developing its airports.
