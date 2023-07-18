Gautam Adani’s go-to bankers at Barclays turn cautious after Hindenburg

Barclays has more than 24,000 employees in India, more than in any other country outside the UK, including thousands of call-center staff. That makes it one of the biggest employers for international banks in India. Among Barclays’ global units, India ranked fourth by revenue last year, trailing only the UK, US and Ireland. The India business, which also includes corporate and private banking, is more than twice the size of Singapore’s and Japan’s.

