Adani's Kutch Copper, world's largest single-location manufacturing plant in Gujarat, to start operations from March end
Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the world's largest single-location copper manufacturing plant at Mundra in Gujarat, will start operations of the first phase by March-end and full-scale 1 million tonnes capacity by FY29 (March 2029), news agency PTI reported citing sources.