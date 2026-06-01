Adani’s little-known infra arm amasses ₹50,000-cr orderbook, eyes acquisitions

A little-known Adani Group company has quietly emerged as one of India’s largest infrastructure platforms and is now looking to strengthen its in-house project execution capabilities through acquisitions, according to an India Ratings report of 2 April and an executive familiar with the matter.
With the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate scaling up its investments across new ports, roads, airports and power plants, the infrastructure company—Adani Infra (India) Ltd, or AIIL—has amassed an orderbook of more than ₹50,000 crore and is expected to generate nearly ₹10,000 crore in annual revenue after a rapid expansion over the past two years, according to a 2 April India Ratings report.
Currently, the promoter-owned private company works with several leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms as a project management consultant (PMC) to manage projects across Adani Group companies, according to the executive, who works with one such EPC firm and spoke on condition of anonymity.