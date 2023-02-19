Adani’s new cash figures draw investors’ scrutiny

“Cash equivalents are held for the purpose of meeting short-term cash commitments rather than for investment or other purposes," reads the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 7. “For an investment to qualify as a cash equivalent, it must be readily convertible to a known amount of cash and be subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. Therefore, an investment normally qualifies as a cash equivalent only when it has a short maturity of, say, three months or less from the date of acquisition. Equity investments are excluded from cash equivalents unless they are, in substance, cash equivalents, for example, in the case of preference shares acquired within a short period of their maturity and with a specified redemption date."

