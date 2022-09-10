Adani's open offer for Ambuja Cement, ACC gets dull response

For Ambuja Cements Ltd, the Adani Group had opened an offer at ₹385 per share in May, while for ACC, it made an open offer at ₹2,300 per share. These offers came after Adani's deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim's businesses in India for USD 10.5 billion. If fully subscribed, the open offer was estimated at over ₹31,000 crore.

