Adani's open offer for NDTV subscribed by 32%, to end on 5 Dec

Adani Group's open offer witnessed a subscription of nearly 32% of the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) shares by end of December 2. The open offer which began on November 22 is set to close on December 5, 2022. Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The floor price for the offer is set at ₹294 per equity share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}