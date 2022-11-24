Adani's open offer sees subscription of nearly 28 lakh NDTV shares by Day 3

NDTV open offer: Around 28 lakh NDTV equity shares were subscribed on the third day of the open offer led by Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises. This accounts for over 16.5% of the total number of shares that are going to be acquired. The ₹492.81 crore open offer kicked start on November 22 and will continue till December 5, 2022.

