Adani’s response ignored key questions: Hindenburg4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism, the US short seller retorted
MUMBAI : Hindenburg Research, the US short seller that has accused the Adani group of fraud, said Adani’s Sunday night response to its allegations largely confirmed its findings and ignored key questions.
