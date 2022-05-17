Adanis bring in $3bn as promoter equity for the Holcim deal

In an analysts’ call on Monday, Jan Jenisch, chief executive officer of Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker, said the group does not expect any capital gains tax liability from the 6.4 billion Swiss francs it will receive from the sale. “The transfer of shares will take place between Holcim Netherlands and the Adani family Mauritius SPV, and the deal will fall under the ambit of India-Netherlands bilateral tax treaty," the first person added. Under India’s agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with the Netherlands, investments by Dutch firms get exemption from capital gains when shares in Indian companies are sold, subject to certain conditions. Mint reported in April 2019 that India has been in negotiations with the Netherlands to amend the tax treaty to secure greater taxation powers. Analysts said the deal was struck at a significant premium of 9% and 7% to the Friday closing price of ACC and Ambuja, respectively. Further, the agreed deal value ($10.5 billion, including the open offer) meets market expectations of a deal between $10 billion and $11 billion, said Uttam Kumar Srimal, senior research analyst at Axis Securities. “Since the deal has happened at a premium to market price, it is working in favour of both companies," added Srimal.