Adani stocks continue to roil mkts despite a favourable budget
NSE placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance mechanism
NEW DELHI : The Adani saga continued to weigh on investor sentiments keeping the markets volatile despite global cues turning positive and a favourable budget. The Sensex fluctuated 792 points and the Nifty 137 points intraday respectively before managing to close with some gains of 0.38% and 0.03%, respectively.
