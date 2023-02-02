Adani  stocks continue to roil mkts despite a favourable  budget

The US Federal Reserve’s interest rates hikes of 25 basis points came on expected lines remains supportive for global markets and its signal that only a few more might be needed in its inflation fight boosted global market sentiments further. The investor confidence was catalysed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell statements, where he said that the financial conditions had tightened significantly over the past year and for the first time also acknowledged that “the disinflationary process has started." The Dollar index softened and so did the US Bonds.

