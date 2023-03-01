Adani stocks rise 1st time since Hindenburg report

Adani stocks rise 1st time since Hindenburg report2 min read . 12:29 AM IST
- Speculation that group secured a $3 bn credit line fuels rally
MUMBAI :All 10 publicly traded Adani group stocks rose for the first time since the Hindenburg Research report surfaced, amid speculation that the embattled infrastructure conglomerate had secured a $3 billion credit line from a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.
Reuters on Wednesday reported, citing unidentified people, that the Adani group told creditors it secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund. The loan could be increased to $5 billion, the report added. However, hours after the report, the Adani group told Bloomberg that the report was not true. Mint’s query on the credit line did not elicit any response from the Adani Group until press time.
Wednesday’s gains were led by the group flagship Adani Enterprises, which surged almost 16%. Trading was halted in Adani Green and Adani Total Gas as the stocks hit the 5% upper circuit.
The total market value of group stocks rose by ₹46,024.38 crore, with Adani Enterprises accounting for 53% of the increase, following up a 14% rally in the previous trading session. Prior to Tuesday’s rally, Adani Enterprises was battered for seven consecutive sessions, erasing 33.5% of shareholder wealth.
The group’s stocks have seen investor wealth erode by three-fifths from ₹19.22 trillion on 24 January to ₹7.58 trillion in March in response to US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report alleging fraud and price manipulation against the conglomerate, adding that the Group stocks were overvalued by more than 80%. Adani Group has termed the Hindenburg allegations as “maliciously mischievous."
The rally of the 10 listed group entities was technical in nature, according to market experts. One of them added that investors should refrain from entering the counters, going by the two-day bounce through Wednesday.
“I’d wait to see the shareholding data for the March quarter to ascertain who sold and bought shares of the various group entities from the preceding quarter before determining my strategy," said Rajesh Baheti, managing director of Crosseas Capital, one of the country’s largest proprietary traders in stocks.
“It’s difficult to figure out who is taking positions on the counters amid the unprecedented volatility," said Rajesh Palviya, vice president of Axis Securities.
“The data is offering no cues on how prices could move going forward."
Adani Enterprises was the top traded stock on the NSE, raking in a turnover of ₹3,040 crore.