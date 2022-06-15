Adani, Total in $50  billion green hydrogen pact

“In our journey to become the largest green hydrogen player in the world, the partnership with TotalEnergies adds several dimensions that include R&D, market reach and an understanding of the end-consumer. This fundamentally allows us to shape the market demand. This is why I find the continued extension of our partnership to hold such great value. Our confidence in our ability to produce the world’s least expensive electron will drive our ability to produce the world’s least expensive green hydrogen," Adani said.