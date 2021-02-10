According to a statement on Thursday, Magma Fincorp said that it will issue preferential shares which will result in RSH picking up 60% stake in the non-banking finance company. The deal also includes an open offer as per SEBI norms.

According to the official statement, the deal “ is subject to shareholders’ and other regulatory approvals and represents 64.68% of MFL’s enhanced equity share capital post the issue. Based on current shareholding, Rising Sun Holding would hold 60.0% stake in the entity post issuance and the existing promoter group stake would get reduced to 13.3% post issuance. The net worth of Magma Fincorp shall increase to over Rs. 6,300 crore post the issuance."

Following the preferential issue, Rising Sun Holdings would be classified as “Promoter" of Magma Fincorp. Magma Fincorp Ltd and its subsidiaries shall be renamed and rebranded under the brand name “Poonawalla Finance", subject to regulatory approvals. Subsequent to the completion of the preferential allotment, the existing financial services business of Poonawalla Finance is proposed to be consolidated into Magma Fincorp subject to compliance with extant regulations.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Mr. Adar Poonawalla, Director, Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited said, “I am excited at this opportunity to infuse majority capital for controlling stake of Magma Fincorp. I see an unlimited potential in India in the financial space as our economy is poised to grow in double digits and this ties in with our Group philosophy of serving the needs and dreams of the nation, and financial service plays an important role in supporting and fuelling the growth of our country. This transaction is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals."

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Magma Fincorp Limited said, “Considering the positives in the deal by way of huge capital infusion, strong brand value and ability to attract top notch talent, the Board of the Company has rightly decided to accept an offer for a substantial equity infusion into the Company. This would help in propelling the Company into a higher growth trajectory, benefiting from potential lower cost of funds, improved credit rating and with additional leveraging of the huge distribution network, will eventually improve the overall RoE. We are proud to be associating with one of the country’s finest & reputed business groups, and hope to together take the Company to new heights."

According to the official announcement, both parties believe that the transaction would be in the best interests of all the stakeholders and that post transaction, Magma Fincorp would be uniquely placed to leverage the vast opportunities in the lending space with expected reduction in borrowing cost. Strong corporate backing and substantial fund infusion is likely to have a positive effect on the credit rating of the company as well. This infusion would also enable Magna to invest in its housing finance subsidiary and general insurance joint venture, the announcement said.

