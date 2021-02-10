Commenting on the proposed transaction, Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Magma Fincorp Limited said, “Considering the positives in the deal by way of huge capital infusion, strong brand value and ability to attract top notch talent, the Board of the Company has rightly decided to accept an offer for a substantial equity infusion into the Company. This would help in propelling the Company into a higher growth trajectory, benefiting from potential lower cost of funds, improved credit rating and with additional leveraging of the huge distribution network, will eventually improve the overall RoE. We are proud to be associating with one of the country’s finest & reputed business groups, and hope to together take the Company to new heights."