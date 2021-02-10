Magma Fincorp Ltd on Wednesday said that Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonwalla-led company Rising Star Holdings will be buying the controlling stake in the company.

The deal will rake place via a fresh capital raise of ₹3,456 through a preferential allotment, Magma Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.

"As part of the transaction, Magma Fincorp proposes to allot 45,80,00,000 shares to Rising Sun Holdings, and 3,57,14,286 shares to Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar," the company stated.

According to the official statement, the deal “ is subject to shareholders’ and other regulatory approvals and represents 64.68% of MFL’s enhanced equity share capital post the issue. Based on current shareholding, Rising Sun Holding would hold 60.0% stake in the entity post issuance and the existing promoter group stake would get reduced to 13.3% post issuance.

Post issuance, the company's net worth will increase to over ₹6300 crore, it said.

Rising Sun Holdings intends to nominate Adar Poonawalla as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Abhay Bhutada, presently Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Finance, as Managing Director. Sanjay Chamria would continue as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, the company stated.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Adar Poonawalla, Director, Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited said, “I am excited at this opportunity to infuse majority capital for controlling stake of Magma Fincorp... This transaction is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals."

Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Magma Fincorp Limited said, “...This would help in propelling the Company into a higher growth trajectory, benefiting from potential lower cost of funds, improved credit rating and with additional leveraging of the huge distribution network, will eventually improve the overall RoE. We are proud to be associating with one of the country’s finest & reputed business groups, and hope to together take the Company to new heights."

According to the statement, both parties believe that the transaction would be in the best interests of all the stakeholders and that post transaction, Magma Fincorp would be uniquely placed to leverage the vast opportunities in the lending space with expected reduction in borrowing cost. Strong corporate backing and substantial fund infusion is likely to have a positive effect on the credit rating of the company as well. This infusion would also enable Magna to invest in its housing finance subsidiary and general insurance joint venture, it said

On Wednesday, Magma Fincorp's scrip on BSE closed 9.97% higher at ₹84.95 apiece.

















