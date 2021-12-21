Adar Poonawalla picks up 20% stake in video sharing platform Wakau

He added, "It empowers the creator community with both distribution and monetisation of content through new-age mechanisms like NFTs. Short video sharing social media platforms have been seeing great traction from users since the last couple of years. The company has consistently leveraged various AI/ML service offerings from AWS in combination with in-house developed Data Science models to maintain content quality, filter out inappropriate content to provide a safer experience for users, develop new features and designs based on user requirements and serve the best content as per the user's preference and interest while keeping them engaged. Adar has been privy to the team's work done so far and sees the tremendous potential that the platform has. We're thrilled to have him with us on the journey in official capacity now, alongside Big B, and we look forward to jointly unlocking newer milestones for Wakau in the future."