ADB to provide $131 mn for Maharashtra’s JLN Port upgradation, boost trade2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- The financing package comprises $61.4 million from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and $69.6 million from Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund administered by ADB
NEW DELHI : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal Private Limited (NSFTPL) have signed a USD 131 million (about ₹1,066 crore) loan agreement to upgrade the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal, Navi Mumbai, to enhance international trade in India through efficient, transparent, and state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure.
