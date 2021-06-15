Addepar valued at $2.17 billion as investors bet on wealth-management tech

Turbulent markets and a desire by investment advisers to know what could happen to their clients’ portfolios during the pandemic has spurred Addepar’s recent growth, said Chief Executive Eric Poirier. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company makes software for investment advisers, banks and family offices that aims to simplify the tracking of how investment portfolios perform across asset classes. Addepar currently tracks about $2.7 trillion of assets and has added an average $15 billion in assets a week since mid-2020.