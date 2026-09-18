‘Adherence to regulations’: Nestle India responds to FSSAI action over infant food products – NAN Excella, Lactogen Pro

Reacting to FSSAI's alleged food safety allegations against Nestle, the FMCG major said its infant nutrition products – NAN Excella Pro and Lactogen Pro – are "fully compliant" with all applicable regulations.

"The said products (i.e., NAN EXCELLA PRO & LACTOGEN PRO) and their labels were approved by the expert committee of FSSAI," a Nestle India spokesperson said in a statement issued hours after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s alleged complaint.

What FSSAI said? Earlier in the day, FSSAI, in a post on social media platform Instagram, said it had initiated legal action against Nestle India for alleged non-compliance with food safety norms in the products.

FSSAI said it had examined NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, Lactogen Pro 1 and a follow-up formula, along with promotional material available on e-commerce platforms.

It has flagged claims relating to "5HMOs" and "Whey Protein" in NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, and a claim describing "Whey Protein" as easy to digest in Lactogen Pro 1

FSSAI said both products were found to be in contravention of Regulation 4(2) of the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, as well as Section 3 of the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 1992, which restrict promotional claims and advertisements for such products.

Separately, a sample of a follow-up formula manufactured by Nestle India was found sub-standard for Biotin content during laboratory analysis. The sample was sent for re-analysis, and the referral laboratory also found it non-conforming with the Biotin requirement prescribed under the 2020 regulations, FSSAI said.

The regulator has filed three separate adjudication cases against Nestle India in respect of the three products.

How Nestle responded? The company said it had once again clarified its position with the authorities regarding the statements on the labels in question.

"In response to the notice, we have again submitted our detailed response to the authorities regarding statements appearing on the label, which are factual in nature, and supported by scientific literature," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Nestle says to sell supplements business for $1 bn

It further reiterated its compliance with regulations, "We confirm adherence to all regulations, including all norms and label declarations as per applicable laws. We will continue to work closely and support FSSAI in its efforts towards consumer awareness," the spokesperson added.

Shares of Nestle India on Friday ended 1.4 per cent lower at ₹1,353.10 on the BSE after FSSAI initiated legal action against the company.