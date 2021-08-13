“It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company. I am grateful to our Board for their support and guidance; to all our team members whose passion, commitment and hard work has driven our success; and to all our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations," said Adi Godrej.