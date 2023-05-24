ADIA invests $50-60 mn in Purplle at $1.1 bn valuation2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The investment is mostly through secondary transactions as some of Purplle’s early investors decided to exit, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
MUMBAI : Purplle, an online retailer of beauty and personal care products, has raised $50-60 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), two people aware of the matter said.
