ADIA to acquire 10% in Aditya Birla Health Insurance for  665 cr

The funds will be used to drive the health insurer’s growth.
2 min read . 11:11 PM ISTSwaraj Singh Dhanjal

ADIA will now own a 9.99% stake, Aditya Birla Capital will hold 45.91% in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co

The boards of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and unit Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd on Friday approved an investment of 665 crore in the health insurer by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The transaction valued Aditya Birla Health Insurance at around 6,650 crore, according to a company statement.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance is a 51:49 joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd, a unit of South Africa’s Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd. The deal is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, including from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. On completion, ADIA will own a 9.99% stake, Aditya Birla Capital will hold 45.91%, and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings will hold 44.1%.

The funds will be used to drive the health insurer’s growth.

“In recent times, health has become a key concern for all. With its differentiated Health-First model, Aditya Birla Health Insurance is well positioned to address this concern while also protecting health through insurance. An investment from ADIA underscores the strong and unique business model of Aditya Birla Health Insurance and the franchise we have created," said Vishakha Mulye, chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance began operations in October 2016. The insurer’s product portfolio includes chronic care and incentivized wellness. It has a presence in over 4,800 cities through branches, partner offices, 14 bancassurance partners, and over 68,000 direct selling agents.

“We see significant potential in India’s health insurance sector as penetration levels increase, driven by higher awareness and broader economic growth. Aditya Birla Health Insurance has a strong management team, a wellness-first product offering and a differentiated distribution model. We look forward to partnering with Aditya Birla Capital and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings to support the next phase of Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s growth," said Hamad Shahwan Al Dhaheri, executive director of the private equities department at ADIA.

India’s insurance sector has seen several private equity investments over the years, attracted by the growth potential, given insurance coverage is among the lowest in the world.

