Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced on Friday, October 6, that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹4,966.80 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.381 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country. This investment by ADIA will translate into an equity stake of 0.59 per cent in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!