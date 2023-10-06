ADIA to invest 4,966.8 crore in Reliance Retail for 8.31 lakh crore shares

Reliance Retail Ventures announced on Friday, October 6, that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹4,966.80 crore into the company. According to a statement shared by the retail major, the investment values Reliance Retail Ventures at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.381 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This investment by ADIA will translate into an equity stake of 0.59 per cent in Reliance Retail on a fully-diluted basis. The transaction is subject to customary approvals. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

“Reliance Retail has demonstrated strong growth and adaptability in a market that is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This investment aligns with our strategy of supporting our portfolio companies that are transforming their respective end-markets. We are pleased to partner with the Reliance Group, and increase our exposure to India’s dynamic and fast-growing consumer sector,'' said Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department, ADIA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

