Adidas bids adieu to Reebok, starts divestment of its underperforming brand

Adidas AG plans to divest its underperforming Reebok brand as the German sportswear maker moves on after trying to revive its performance for more than a decade

The company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006, returned the division to profitability in 2018 and eked out 2% sales growth in 2019. Bloomberg reported in October that Adidas was exploring a sale and might start a strategic review, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Since his arrival at Adidas in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted has prioritized fixing Reebok's long-sluggish performance. He closed underperforming Reebok stores and allowed some licensing deals to expire, cutting sales at the long unloved sporting label while slashing expenses even more.

Reebok is likely to attract interest from rival sporting goods companies, especially in Asia, as well as private equity suitors, Bloomberg reported in December, citing people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. German publication Manager Magazin reported in October that interested parties include VF Corp., which owns the Timberland and North Face brands, as well as China’s Anta International Group Holdings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.