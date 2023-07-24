Adidas gets $565 million in orders for 1st batch of unsold Yeezy shoes: Report

Adidas gets $565 million in orders for 1st batch of unsold Yeezy shoes: Report1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Adidas has received orders worth over $508 million for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes.
Adidas has received orders worth over $508 million for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes.
Adidas has received orders worth over 508 million euros which is about $565 million for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes, a report by Financial Times has reported.
Adidas has received orders worth over 508 million euros which is about $565 million for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes, a report by Financial Times has reported.
Adidas had got orders for 4 million pairs across May and June which was more than it expected, however, it was unable to meet the demand, the report stated citing people familiar with the matter.
Adidas had got orders for 4 million pairs across May and June which was more than it expected, however, it was unable to meet the demand, the report stated citing people familiar with the matter.
Adidas had cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in late October, following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. As a result, the fate of 1.2 billion euros (USD 1.3 billion) worth of the unsold Yeezys, a lucrative sneaker line launched with Ye, was unknown.
As per the 21 July report, the company is attempting to recover $75 million from Ye, alleging mishandling of funds. Adidas alleged that it deposited $75 million into two Yeezy bank accounts, but according to Bloomberg, Kanye West (Ye) and his associated companies "mishandled almost all of the marketing funds." They reportedly failed to maintain proper separation of the funds and used them for unauthorized purposes.
In May 2023, CEO of the German sportbrand Bjørn Gulden later said that the company decided to sell a portion of its remaining inventory and donate the proceeds to chartitable organizations.
Adidas reported 400 million euros (USD 441 million) in lost sales at the start of 2023. Net sales declined 1 per cent in the first quarter, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9 per cent with the Yeezy line, the company said. It reported a net loss of 24 million euros, a plunge from a profit of 310 million euros in the same period a year ago. Operating profit, which excludes some items like taxes, was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros a year earlier.
(With inputs from Reuters)