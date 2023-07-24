Adidas gets $565 million in orders for 1st batch of unsold Yeezy shoes: Report

Adidas reported 400 million euros (USD 441 million) in lost sales at the start of 2023. Net sales declined 1 per cent in the first quarter, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9 per cent with the Yeezy line, the company said. It reported a net loss of 24 million euros, a plunge from a profit of 310 million euros in the same period a year ago. Operating profit, which excludes some items like taxes, was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros a year earlier.

