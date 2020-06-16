As lockdown measures begin to gradually ease up in India, Adidas has launched face covers at an introductory price of Rs. 699 for a pack of three, in an attempt to help people stay safe.

The Adidas face covers have been launched in two variants - adidas performance and adidas originals blue with features such as:

-- Primegreen fabric - high performance recycled fabric free of virgin plastic.

-- 2 layer fabricwith stretchable ear straps for a tight and comfortable fit.

-- Reusable and washable at 60°c using regular detergent

-- Sizes suitable for adults and children

Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director, adidas India, said: "As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, people need increased protection while venturing out. The product is designed to help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission."

"We believe that the adidas face cover is another way we can support and work together with our consumers & community to make an even greater impact."

Adidas has been reallocating design and supply chain resources to create reusable face covers that are being added to its range of products. Whilst not medically graded, the face covers will be widely available to relieve the burden on limited medical-grade mask supplies.

Both face covers will be available in two sizes -- small and large across 75 cities and at www.shop.adidas.co.in.

