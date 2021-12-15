Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Adidas launches shopping app with AR try-on in India

Adidas launches shopping app with AR try-on in India

Adidas also recently revamped its online store in India.
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

  • The app will offer the brand's latest sneaker drops, seasonal apparel releases and gear. It has a live chat option and AR try-on

NEW DELHI : In line with growing consumer adoption of direct-to-consumer purchase channels, German sportswear company Adidas on Wednesday announced the launch of its shopping app in India.

The app will offer the brand's latest sneaker drops, seasonal apparel releases and gear. It has a live chat option and AR try-on.

The app will lead the majority of the future drops such as Yeezy, Pharrell Williams and exclusive collaborations with Lego and Disney.

"The app will act as the home of the global membership program - Creators Club, that unlocks the best of adidas. The program enables members to shop, review, participate, run and train to earn points, unlock rewards and experience the world of adidas," the company said.

"With the launch of adidas app and the Creators Club membership program we are bringing a personalised, secure and smooth digital shopping experience to our consumers," said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas India.

Adidas also recently revamped its online store in India.

Through its revamped digital store and the mobile app the brand has re-enforced its digital presence enabling consumers from across India to experience and access the best of adidas, the company said.

