Adidas layoffs: Nearly half of India Tech Hub workforce in Gurgaon let go, says report. Who was affected?

Adidas has reportedly begun large-scale layoffs at its India Technology Hub in Gurgaon, with an estimated 350 or more employees affected.

The reported job cuts could affect roughly 45% to 50% of the hub’s workforce of around 700 employees and include software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, Wocult reported citing people familiar with the matter.

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Employees were reportedly informed about the layoffs during a town hall on Tuesday (September 15). The number of affected employees has not been independently verified by Wocult, while Adidas has confirmed that roles are being reduced.

Adidas confirms technology job cuts in India Adidas in a statement to the media company, reportedly said it had made the decision to reduce “a number of roles” within its Technology organisation in India as part of efforts to align its operating model with changing business needs.

The company said the changes were aimed at simplifying parts of its organisation, strengthening critical capabilities and positioning Adidas for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

“We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas,” the company said, adding that it would support affected employees with “care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance.”

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Employees divided into two groups According to people familiar with the matter, employees affected by the layoffs have been divided into two groups.

One group received exit letters on September 15, while the second group has been asked to remain with the company until December 15 to complete handovers to colleagues at other technology hubs.

Employees in the second group have also been given time to look for another role within the company. Those who do not secure another position by December 15 have been told that date will be their last working day.

Severance details unclear The company has not publicly disclosed details about severance packages, notice pay or redeployment support for affected employees.

Wocult said it had asked Adidas about the number and types of roles affected, how the layoffs were being carried out and what support was being offered.

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Adidas reportedly did not provide details on the number of employees affected or the specific roles included in the restructuring.

India remains ‘strategically important’ for Adidas Adidas said India remains a strategically important market for the company.

“India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions,” the company was quoted as saying.

Gurgaon hub supports global technology operations Adidas’ Gurgaon office houses its local marketing organisation as well as one of the company's Global Engineering Tech Hubs.

The company has expanded its operations in India in recent years. In 2024, Adidas also opened a Global Business Services centre in Chennai as part of its broader India operations.

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This is a developing story.