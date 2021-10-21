Adidas ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

NEW DELHI : Sportswear retailer Adidas has announced its partnership with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who will endorse Adidas women globally. The move comes as as it builds a stronger brand salience among female shoppers, the local arm of the German sportswear major said on Thursday.

With Padukone joining Adidas' powerful roster of women athletes and partners around the globe, Adidas strengthens its focus on democratizing and diversifying sport for women through inspiring personalities, it said in its statement announcing the association.

Padukone joins an already dense line-up of female brand ambassadors associated with Adidas in India—including weightlifting heavyweight Mirabai Chanu; boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Simranjeet Kaur; sprinter Hima Das, and squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Sportswear and casual apparel retailers have benefited in the aftermath of the pandemic that drove consumers away from occasion wear and formal clothing to more sweatpants, t-shirts, and lounge wear.

The trend is likely to persist as consumers continue to invest in athleisure clothing.

Padukone—daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone—has also played the sport at a national level.

“As a global youth icon and someone who champions mental well-being and personal betterment, Deepika fits in beautifully with the brand’s ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement. We are thrilled to have Deepika join the adidas family and together we hope to inspire more women to see and realize their possibilities," said Sunil Gupta, senior director, brand Adidas, India.

The announcement comes as Adidas unveiled its first flagship store in India in the capital offering digital touchpoints. The flagship store has been curated in a manner where products and the shopping experience has been curated to encourage movement and support them in their sport and fitness journey, the company said last month.

Women shoppers are a key focus for Adidas, it said during its store launch.

The store will stock the brand's Originals designs and sell collections from its global collaborations including YEEZY, adidas by Stella McCartney, Y-3 and IVY PARK.

“Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic brands, adidas," Padukone said.

Padukone has been raking in brand contracts. Recently denim retailer Levi's announced Padukone as its global brand ambassador.

