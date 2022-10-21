Adidas shoes going unsold as demand weakens, hitting profit

The warning extends a run of bad news from Adidas as Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted prepares to step down in 2023 after a tumultuous six-year tenure. The shoemaker has struggled to come up with buzzy products under Rorsted’s watch and has faced a string of crises. Earlier this month, Adidas put its alliance with Kanye West, called Yeezy, under review amid growing acrimony and erratic behavior from the hip-hop icon and designer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}