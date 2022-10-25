Adidas terminates partnership with Kanye West over rapper’s anti-semitic remarks

The move, which ends a lucrative arrangement that has produced the popular Yeezy collection of sneakers, comes after weeks of pressure on the German sportswear company from human-rights advocates and after other businesses severed their ties with Mr. West, who goes by Ye. Retail chain Gap Inc., film-and-television studio MRC and French fashion house Balenciaga are among companies that have distanced themselves from Mr. West in recent weeks.

