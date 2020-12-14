Adidas to decide whether to sell its underperforming brand Reebok

Reebok has long fascinated industry players, both as a cautionary tale and for the tantalizing potential of recapturing some of its old success. It became a giant seemingly overnight in the 1980s, propelled by the aerobics boom and soon exceeding even Nike Inc. for several years in terms of U.S. sneaker sales. That momentum, however, quickly sputtered, and even Adidas has never managed to reignite the brand.