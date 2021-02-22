Adidas to resume dividend payments to shareholders

Adidas to resume dividend payments to shareholders1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 06:36 PM IST
- Adidas had suspended dividend last year
- Adidas in November replaced its loan from Germany's state-backed bank KfW with a 1.5 billion euro syndicated loan from partner banks, which meant it could resume dividend payments
German sporting goods maker Adidas announced plans to resume dividend payments to shareholders after the terms of a government-backed loan to get it through the coronavirus crisis forced it to suspend payouts last year.
Adidas said on Monday it would pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for 2020, or a total of 585 million euros ($710 million). That compares with a dividend of 3.35 euros per share for 2018.
Shares in Adidas narrowed their losses on the news, trading 0.6% lower at 293.80 euros by 1218 GMT.
The group is due to publish its financial results for 2020 on March 10. Rival Nike in December raised its full-year sales forecast after COVID-wary shoppers demanding outdoor sportswear drove its third consecutive surge in online sales.
The group is due to publish its financial results for 2020 on March 10. Rival Nike in December raised its full-year sales forecast after COVID-wary shoppers demanding outdoor sportswear drove its third consecutive surge in online sales.
