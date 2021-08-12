Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2021, 09:05 PM IST
- Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would sell the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes
German sportswear giant Adidas said Thursday it has agreed to sell Reebok to the US company Authentic Brands Group in a deal worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).
Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would sell the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes.
