Home >Companies >News >Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group

German sportswear giant Adidas said Thursday it has agreed to sell Reebok to the US company Authentic Brands Group in a deal worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would sell the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

