Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group

Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group

Boards with the Reebok store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia.
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST AFP

  • Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would sell the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes

German sportswear giant Adidas said Thursday it has agreed to sell Reebok to the US company Authentic Brands Group in a deal worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would sell the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

