Adidas to sponsor India cricket team kit in ₹350 cr deal
- MPL had come in after US sportswear company Nike’s term ended in 2020 after a 14-year-long association.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is close to signing German sporting goods multinational Adidas as the kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team for ₹350 crore, a senior BCCI official said.
