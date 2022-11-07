Adidas’s potential Puma poach is smart, but hurdles await new boss: analysis
- Poaching Puma SE’s chief executive officer as its new boss would be a coup for Adidas AG, analysts say. But would it be enough to turn Adidas’s limping fortunes around?
German sportswear giant Adidas said Friday that it is in talks with Puma’s Bjorn Gulden as a potential successor to its departing CEO Kasper Rorsted, shortly after Puma announced Mr. Gulden was leaving after nine years at the top. The news sent the companies’ shares in opposite directions, Adidas gaining more than 20%, while Puma lost ground.
Up until that point, a CEO move between the two companies, both based in the German town of Herzogenaurach, had seemed improbable, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane.
The two companies have followed different strategies, with Puma focusing on wholesale sales, while Adidas concentrates on direct-to-consumer sales, Mr. Cochrane said in a note to clients.
“We viewed it as an unlikely outcome," he said.
But that move now is in the cards, and the sales momentum that Mr. Gulden has achieved at Puma is just what Adidas needs, Mr. Cochrane said. Adidas in October again cut its sales guidance for 2022 to growth in the single digits, amid a consumer squeeze in Western markets. This added to existing woes in China, where Adidas has struggled to prop up declining revenue amid tight pandemic lockdowns.
Puma, on the other hand, has booked solid results throughout the year, and has kept its 2022 outlook for organic sales growth in the mid-teens.
Whoever takes the helm at Adidas will need to ensure the company invests in revenue growth, even at the expense of profitability, Deutsche’s Mr. Cochrane told The Wall Street Journal.
“You do not want to lose that momentum, because if you lose it, it takes two or three years to regain it," he said. “You need to continue that investment to make sure you can get that longer-term growth back," despite the short-term pressure this causes on profit margins, he said.
The task won’t be easy, Christian Salis at Hauck & Aufhaeuser warned in a separate note. While Mr. Gulden has an impressive track record at Puma, turning it from a minor player to a serious contender in global sportswear, Adidas is a different beast, Mr. Salis said.
“Adidas is a mature company. Hence, there are hardly any quick gains to be expected in wholesale, and expectations--especially on margins--are higher," he said.
Given the number and scale of the hurdles facing Adidas--which also recently ended its lucrative Yeezy collaboration with rapper Kanye West--the company may well be looking to get a new boss in place as soon as possible. Even then a turnaround will take time, RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania said in a note after the news of talks between Adidas and Mr. Gulden.
“Adidas desperately needs a new strategy, with a renewed focus on execution, a rebuilt product offer... and a fixed China business once and for all," Mr. Dadhania said.
“We believe in Mr. Gulden’s ability to deliver on this," he said. “But it isn’t likely to happen overnight."
