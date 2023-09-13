Aditya Birla Capital Digital launches Payment Lounge. Details here1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Digital has launched Payment Lounge, an omnichannel collection platform for merchants, powered by PhiCommerce
Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Aditya Birla Capital Limited , has introduced Payment Lounge, an omnichannel, multi-mode collections platform to enable merchants to provide a unified, secure, and faster transaction experience to their customers for making digital payments. The technology behind the payment infrastructure has been powered by India’s leading omnichannel payment solutions company PhiCommerce.