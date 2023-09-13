Aditya Birla Capital Digital launches Payment Lounge. Details here

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Aditya Birla Capital Limited , has introduced Payment Lounge, an omnichannel, multi-mode collections platform to enable merchants to provide a unified, secure, and faster transaction experience to their customers for making digital payments. The technology behind the payment infrastructure has been powered by India’s leading omnichannel payment solutions company PhiCommerce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a seamless front-end experience and back-end smart routing capabilities, the platform can be seamlessly integrated with the merchant’s application, providing for a hassle-free checkout process across in-store, online, and doorstep delivery channels of merchants.

The Payment Lounge supports various payment modes including, UPI, debit, and credit cards, direct-to-bank, via QR code scans, buy-now-pay-later, wallet, and link-based payment options. The Payment Lounge is underpinned by PhiCommerce's omnichannel payment platform PayPhi - a one-stop solution that serves businesses' diverse payment needs across both online and offline channels.

Commenting on the announcement, Pankaj Gadgil, Head of Digital Platforms and Analytics, at Aditya Birla Capital said, “We are excited about the journey of the future of payments in India and about our payments’ roadmap. At Aditya Birla Capital, we are focused on creating a great experience for our customers and merchants alike. With our strong focus on driving digitalization and innovation in product offerings, we have launched Payment Lounge to help merchants streamline their payment processes, deliver enhanced convenience to their customers, and maximize the collection efficiency of their businesses."